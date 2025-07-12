Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

