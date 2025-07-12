Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,846,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,392,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,642,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,801.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 219,336 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,940,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

