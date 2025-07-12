Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,903 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 211.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9,692.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Twilio by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 97,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,149 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

