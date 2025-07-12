Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $12.95 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

