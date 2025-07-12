Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

