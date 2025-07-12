Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.98.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

