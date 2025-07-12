Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2025

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTFree Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PCT opened at $15.25 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.