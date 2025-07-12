Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PCT opened at $15.25 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

