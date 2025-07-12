Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

