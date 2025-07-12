SThree (LON:STEM) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.86) target price on the stock.
SThree Price Performance
STEM stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.16. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
SThree Company Profile
