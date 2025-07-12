SThree (LON:STEM) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.86) target price on the stock.

STEM stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.16. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

