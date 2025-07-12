SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,949,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.7%

DRI stock opened at $209.33 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.21 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.