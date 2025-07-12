SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after buying an additional 1,082,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

