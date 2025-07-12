SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,670 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

