SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 27 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.79.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $527.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

