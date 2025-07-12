State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $259.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

