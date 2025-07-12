Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares changing hands.
Standard AVB Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.
About Standard AVB Financial
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
