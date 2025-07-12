Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $860.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $640.00 to $860.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.31.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $708.82 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $689.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.93. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.