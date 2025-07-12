Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.31.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $708.82 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.93.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

