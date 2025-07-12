SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $443.57 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.60 and a 200-day moving average of $424.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.