SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 54.4% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

SOPHiA GENETICS Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 98.51% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.