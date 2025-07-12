Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

