Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SEA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $335,084,000 after buying an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $312,607,000 after buying an additional 329,881 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $279,158,000 after buying an additional 840,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $148.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

