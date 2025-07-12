Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.