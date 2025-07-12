Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.76 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 682.50 ($9.21). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 679.87 ($9.17), with a volume of 750,026 shares traded.

Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 656.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 18.60 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Safestore

In related news, insider Jane Bentall bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 689 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £94,393 ($127,334.41). Also, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 51,000 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £305,490 ($412,100.36). 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.