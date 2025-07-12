Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.76 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 682.50 ($9.21). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 679.87 ($9.17), with a volume of 750,026 shares traded.
Safestore Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 656.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53.
Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 18.60 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
About Safestore
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safestore
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.