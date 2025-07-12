Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $177.40.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

