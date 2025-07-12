Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $358.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $263.00 to $358.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8%

RCL opened at $338.53 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $342.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

