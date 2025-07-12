Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $338.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

