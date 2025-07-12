Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. IMAX has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. IMAX’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,420,000 after buying an additional 558,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 2,496.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 551,819 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after buying an additional 491,172 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,882,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after buying an additional 425,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

