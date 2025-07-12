Robert W. Baird Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.23.

Shares of VC stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. Visteon has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,468,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,468,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 2,402.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 271,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $17,068,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $15,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

