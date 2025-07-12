Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in ASML by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $801.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.53. The company has a market cap of $315.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,100.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

