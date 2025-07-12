Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Pamela J. Cramer Sells 15,572 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,201,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,590.17. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 739.62% and a negative net margin of 123.26%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.