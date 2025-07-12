Reviewing Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) and Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mesabi Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Mesabi Trust pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vale pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mesabi Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Vale”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesabi Trust $98.60 million 3.35 $93.27 million $7.12 3.53 Vale $38.06 billion 1.21 $6.17 billion $1.38 7.34

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Mesabi Trust. Mesabi Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mesabi Trust and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vale 0 5 5 0 2.50

Vale has a consensus price target of $11.79, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Vale’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Mesabi Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesabi Trust 96.23% 233.00% 145.93% Vale 15.54% 17.65% 7.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mesabi Trust has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

