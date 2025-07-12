Reviewing BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Ellington Credit”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $244.77 million 2.68 -$131.98 million ($0.56) -8.98 Ellington Credit $15.07 million 14.83 $6.59 million ($0.13) -45.77

Ellington Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -44.85% 8.07% 2.31% Ellington Credit -21.82% 17.67% 3.74%

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. BrightSpire Capital pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Credit pays out -738.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ellington Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrightSpire Capital and Ellington Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50 Ellington Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 35.02%. Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Summary

Ellington Credit beats BrightSpire Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

