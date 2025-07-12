Reuven Spiegel Sells 700 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,296. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -9.18%.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Delek US by 72.2% in the first quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 167,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

