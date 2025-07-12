Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

