Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Nina Richardson Sells 2,790 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,709.44. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $23.74 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.