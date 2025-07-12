Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,759,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,329,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 21.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

