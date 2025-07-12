Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 509 Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 17.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 0.5%

AL stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Lease

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.