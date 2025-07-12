Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $208.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

