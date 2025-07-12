Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

