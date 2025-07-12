Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 26,209 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.