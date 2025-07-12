RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 50% – Still a Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 2,374,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,417% from the average session volume of 156,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 9.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.57.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

