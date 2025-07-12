Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,787 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 1.2% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

