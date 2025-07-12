Rational Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rational Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 1,611.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $196.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $200.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

