Rational Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rational Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 774.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

