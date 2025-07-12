Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $766.39 and its 200 day moving average is $799.99. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

