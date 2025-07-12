PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 205.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.