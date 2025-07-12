PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 782 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

