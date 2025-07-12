PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $427,562,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after acquiring an additional 571,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,133,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 783,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.