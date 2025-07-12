Promising Toy Stocks To Watch Now – July 9th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, GameStop, Kroger, Target, Dollar General, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are small‐capitalization or penny shares that trade with very low liquidity and high volatility. Because they attract limited institutional interest and sparse public information, their prices can swing wildly on relatively small trades or promotional hype. Investors often treat them like speculative “toys” rather than serious, research-driven investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $10.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $975.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,005.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.68. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $432.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,026,702. The stock has a market cap of $772.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,162,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 3,326,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,079. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Kroger has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

DG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.86. 1,303,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.45. 570,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,118. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.09. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

