Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.33 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.