Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.33 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.
About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf
The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pgim Aaa Clo Etf
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.